Elite crime fighting unit arrest two for New Year’s Day shooting in Gugulethu

Two suspects have been arrested following a shooting in Gugulethu on New Year's Day. This comes after the provincial serious violent crime detectives worked around the clock to secure arrests. Police are confident that one more person will be arrested soon.

Three people were killed and one person seriously wounded in the shooting on January 1. According to police, the suspects were arrested in Goodwood and Blue Downs in the early hours of Wednesday morning. “As investigations unfold the detectives have set their sight on another suspect,” police said.

Police said the victims were in a vehicle about to drop off a person when another vehicle drove by and the occupants fired shots. “As a consequence three people died from the first vehicle and a third one was taken to a medical facility after sustaining serious injuries,” police said in a statement. The two suspects are aged 26 and 36 are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

They face charges of murder and attempted murder. The motive for the shooting would form the subject of the police investigation currently underway. Meanwhile, a Philippi neighbourhood watch member was killed after a threat was made on her life.