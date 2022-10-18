‘Emotions got the better of me’: Murdered Bokgabo Poo’s dad apologises after courtroom scuffle

Pretoria - Irvin Ndlovu, the father of the four-year-old girl who was kidnapped, murdered and her body dismembered has apologised for the courtroom fracas during murder suspect Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali’s court appearance. In dramatic scenes that made headlines, Ndlovu was involved in a scuffle with the numerous police officers in court, as the enraged father tried to lay his hands on the 28-year-old Zikhali, from Brakpan.

Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Ndlovu said he regretted the incident, and he had not planned it when he went to court for Zikhali’s first appearance. “It is unfortunate and it is not meant to promote any violence out there. It is something I went to court not thinking of doing. I did not plan it. I think emotions took over me. It is something I didn’t like it to happen. I was devastated, I was fuming, I was angry and seeing him not remorseful about this whole entire situation, seeing him bragging about having his own private attorney, it just broke me,” said Ndlovu. Ntokozo Zikhali has been charged with kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse. File Picture “I just found myself flying to get to him. It is something I would like to publicly apologise for. I am very, very hurt. I am broken inside. I do wish the law can take its course.”

It has since emerged that Zikhali, when he allegedly molested and killed Bokgabo, was on bail in a separate matter where he allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl. In connection with the case of Bokgabo, Zikhali has been charged with kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse. When CCTV images of him with missing four-year-old girl Bokgabo Poo in Benoni started circulating widely on social media last week, Zikhali allegedly fled to Boksburg.

National Prosecuting Authority Gauteng regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said it was in Boksburg where an alert petrol attendant spotted Zikhali, and reported him to police on Friday. “As part of the investigation, CCTV footage from a nearby tavern was discovered, which showed the deceased (Bokgabo) walking with Zikhali, on the day of her disappearance,” Mahanjana said. “The footage was circulated on social media, and when Zikhali discovered the existence of the footage, it is alleged that he fled to Boksburg. He was arrested (on Friday) at a petrol station after a petrol attendant pointed him out to the police who were at the filling station.”

