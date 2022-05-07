Emotions run high as EFF laments the plight of women in SA after Hillary Gardee’s murder

Mbombela - EFF deputy secretary-general Poppy Mailola alongside Mbombela Mayor and leaders from various social justice groups led a women's march through the streets to murdered Hillary Gardee’s family home.

Once they had arrived at the Gardee home, Mailola spoke passionately about how women in South Africa spend their daily existence in fear, while highlighting her lack of confidence in the South African justice system.

“We are even scared just to go buy bread or airtime because we know that should anything happen to us, nothing is going to happen to criminals in South Africa,” she said.

Visibly emotional, Mailola held nothing back. She spoke about how women felt under siege, going as far as to say that the system is “f***ed up“ and that the country, too was ”f**ckd up“