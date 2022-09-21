EMPD cop who murdered friend over car sale dispute sentenced to life imprisonment

Johannesburg - A member of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and his friend have been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering their friend over a car trade dispute. EMPD member Siyabonga Nkosinathi Mzolo and his friend Mfiseleni Mahlaba were handed their sentence by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the pair and a third unidentified person shot and killed long-time friend Mduduzi Mcambi after a car trade dispute. Mzolo had sold a stolen car belonging to Mcambi’s sister, and Mcambi wanted his sister to be paid back her money. Mjonondwane said: “During the evening of May 13, 2018, Mcambi came out of his shop in Ivory Park and went to the water tap outside. While there, he was shot several times by Mahlaba, Mzolo and an unknown man and fell on his back.

“The witnesses came out of the shop and saw Mzolo fleeing to his car and the other men (Mahlaba and an unknown man) running away from the scene. Police who were on their way to attend to a domestic violence complaint were stopped and alerted by community members about the shooting.” Members of the community played a vital role in the success of the case as they pointed out Mahlaba, who was running away on foot. After being chased by the police, he was apprehended and searched and a firearm was recovered from him.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mahlaba was then taken back to the scene and thereafter arrested. The victim was taken to Tembisa Hospital, where he succumbed to the multiple gunshot wounds. “The state witnesses testified that all three assailants (Mahlaba, Mzolo and an unknown man), fired shots at Mcambi. Mahlaba confessed to killing Mcambi, detailing that the first shots toward the deceased were fired by Mzolo, and he also followed with more shots as all had firearms,” said Mjonondwane.

Story continues below Advertisement

Senior state advocate David Mothibe had argued during the case that the murder of Mcambi was planned as both Mahlaba and the unknown man were both armed and fully aware of what they were going to do at the deceased’s place. The advocate further pleaded with the court to take into consideration that the fact that Mzolo was entrusted with upholding the rule of law as a member of the EMPD but chose to break the law by conspiring with his friends to kill the deceased. “The NPA commends the hard work of the prosecutor, Senior State Advocate David Mothibe, and the investigating officers,” said Mjonondwane.

Story continues below Advertisement