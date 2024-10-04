End of a criminal era: 42 life sentences for Nkosinathi Phakathi who raped more than 90 women and girls

The Pretoria High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge has sentenced Nkosinathi Emmanuel Phakathi to 42 life terms in jail after he was previously found guilty of 90 counts of rape, four counts of compelled rape, three counts of compelling or causing a child to witness a sexual act, 43 counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault as well as four counts of theft. Phakathi committed the cocktail of heinous offences in and around Ekurhuleni, from 2012 until 2021, when he was arrested.

On Friday, the court read out more than 42 life terms for Phakathi. In essence, the sentences will be served concurrently, which means Phakathi will serve life in prison. Previously, IOL reported that Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Lumka Mahanjana said some of Phakathi’s victims were young children. “The majority of his victims were school-going children, the youngest being nine-years-old, while the oldest was a 44-year-old female,” Mahanjana stated.

“Initially, Phakathi was facing 203 charges. However, the State withdrew 55 minor charges. In court, Phakathi pleaded guilty to 148 charges and his guilty plea statement was read in court. The serial rapist targeted his victims while they were going or coming back from school or work in the mornings or evenings. “However, he targeted some in their own homes. He would pretend to be an electrician coming to fix a geyser or other household appliances and rape them. He raped some of his victims in the presence of children, in some instances when raping more than one person at a time, he made the other watch while raping the other, whereafter he would run or leave the house,” said Mahanjana.

Phakathi was arrested and linked to some of the offences through DNA evidence, and a modus operandi linkage report. Mahanjana said a total of 96 dockets were investigated by warrant officer Tlala John Mokoena, of the SAPS. Serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi. File Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Media #NotInMyName activists have been calling for lengthy jail terms for Phakathi.