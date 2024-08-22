End of a criminal era: Killer who terrorised Mamelodi community with violent crime sentenced to life in jail

The High Court in Pretoria has sentenced 42-year-old Buti Alfred Samoen, from Mamelodi, to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of 27-year-old e-hailing driver Modingoane Pitjadi. Samoen was sentenced to 30 years direct imprisonment for two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, 10 years direct imprisonment for attempted murder, five years direct imprisonment for kidnapping, five years direct imprisonment for assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm, three years direct imprisonment for possession of unlicensed firearm, and two years direct imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition.

Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Lumka Mahanjana said Samoen was also sentenced to two years direct imprisonment for pointing a firearm and two years direct imprisonment for malicious property damage. “The court ordered that all other counts should run concurrently with that of life imprisonment except the two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, therefore the effective sentence is one life term and 30 years direct imprisonment,” Mahanjana said. On April 10 2022, Pitjadi was on his way from dropping his friends in Nellmapius, driving his Hyundai Accent, when he was hijacked and kidnapped by Samoen.

Thereafter Samoen took the kidnapped man Pitjadi to his place of residence in Mamelodi East. Samoen killed Pitjadi there and dumped his body at Phomolong informal settlement. Buti Alfred Samoen, from Mamelodi, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of 27-year-old e-hailing driver Modingoane Pitjadi and dumping his body. Picture: Leon Knipe / File On the same day, while Samoen and his accomplice were using the deceased Pitjadi’s Hyundai vehicle, they intercepted another man’s vehicle, forcing it to a halt on Moretlwa Street, in Mamelodi East. The two assailants started robbing the motorist and his family of their cellphones, car keys, driving licence, and cards.

“During the robbery, Samoen fired a shot through the passenger door which resulted in the complainant’s 27-year-old son being shot in his leg. Subsequently, both Samoen and his accomplice fled the scene, and a case was opened by the complainant against them,” Mahanjana said. “Samoen proceeded to his family residence in Mamelodi. At the house, he accused his cousin of stealing his USB device and during the argument, he assaulted his cousin with a firearm on his head, and further proceeded to point his aunt with the same firearm and he fled,” Mahanjana said. In May 2022, Samoen returned to his family residence where he broke the windowpanes and clay pots, insisting on staying at the residence, and he later left.

“After investigations by the police, Samoen was found and arrested at his girlfriend’s place of residence in Nellmapius, on 22 June 2022, and has been in custody since,” said Mahanjana. During the trial, Samoen pleaded guilty to the charge of malicious property damage but pleaded not guilty to other charges preferred against him. However, the state was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, leading to Samoen’s conviction.

During sentencing proceedings, through his legal representative, Samoen asked the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentences because he has two children that he needs to take care off. He also asked the court to consider the time he spent in custody since his arrest. However, state prosecutor, advocate Thembile Nyakama argued that Samoen was not a first-time offender. He had previous convictions of malicious damage to property, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault, kidnapping, and housebreaking, as well as two pending cases of attempted murder. Nyakama added that Samoen could not be rehabilitated outside prison walls because he committed the criminal offences while he was on parole.

“Furthermore, advocate Nyakama said Samoen was not remorseful and that during his term in prison, he was allowed to transform his life but failed to do so, therefore, she asked the court not to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentences,” Mahanjana said. Nyakama also handed in the victim impact statement compiled by court preparation officer, Lebohang Lebese, where the deceased Pitjadi’s sister narrated how the death of her brother had affected her and the family. In another victim impact statement, Samoen’s aunt and cousin also talked about how they feared Samoen, and how his violent actions had affected the family.

Buti Alfred Samoen, from Mamelodi, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of 27-year-old e-hailing driver Modingoane Pitjadi and dumping his body. Picture: File Acting Judge Matlapeng agreed with the State and remarked that Samoen showed no remorse for his actions. The court also highlighted that Sameon had killed Pitjadi in a gruesome way. “Therefore, the judge said he found no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentences,” Mahanjana said. She said the National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the sentencing of Samoen, who committed violent crimes and terrorised the community of Mamelodi.