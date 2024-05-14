Enraged man allegedly hacks off relatives head, assaults two others in Limpopo family dispute

A Limpopo man is expected to appear in court after he allegedly decapitated a male relative and left two others wounded following a family dispute. Police said they were alerted to a report of a murder in the Tshidimbini village outside Thohoyando where they found one of the victims had been beheaded.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police came across a human head at the gate and when they proceeded to the house, they found the decapitated body of a 41-year-old man, tied with a rope,” said provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. “It was also established that a 32-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were already transported to the hospital after the same family member also allegedly attacked them.” Mashaba said the suspect, aged 38, was arrested and charged for murder and two counts of attempted murder.

“Police further seized items that included a hammer, spade and knife believed to have been used in the commission of the crime,” he said. Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe expressed shock over the incident. “Such senseless, cruel and inhumane brutality has no place in our society, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Hadebe said.