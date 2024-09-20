Eskom contractor Michael Lomas has landed in SA, next stop Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court

Michael Lomas, a fugitive wanted in connection with fraud and corruption at Eskom has arrived in South Africa. Lomas arrived on a flight at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday morning from the United Kingdom.

The Eskom contractor’s charges relates to R1,5billion fraud that took place at the Kusile Power station between 2008 and 2018. National Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Lomas was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) and be taken to the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng. Mathe said an extradition order was granted in August 2024.

Lomas fled to the United Kingdom while on bail. He has been on Interpol’s most wanted list. IOL previously reported that Lomas was arrested on 15 April 2021 in London and granted hefty bail of £100, 000 (R1.7 million in April 2021), and he further submitted an additional surety of £250,000 (about R4.3 million in April 2021).