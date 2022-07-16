Eskom guard shot while escorting staff replacing cables in Mabopane

Rustenburg - Power utility Eskom said one of its contracted security guards was shot and wounded while escorting technicians in Mabopane, north of Tshwane. Eskom spokesperson in Gauteng, Amanda Qithi said the latest shooting was the third incident where staff were attacked while working in Mabopane.

“Eskom is concerned that this is not only the third such incident where our colleagues get attacked and robbed while performing their duties of ensuring electricity supply in Mabopane, but also more concerning and disappointing is that members of the community had mobilised and threatened our technicians while conducting repairs on the site,” she said. Eskom’s safety, health, environment, quality and security manager in Gauteng, Kith Maitisa said it is worrying that the power utility’s staff are escorted by security when they work in some areas. “It is concerning that our employees now require to be escorted while carrying out their duties to ensure that reliable supply of electricity is provided to the communities,” he said.

The embattled power utility said the matter has been reported at the Mabopane police station. The injured guard was rushed to a local medical facility where he was treated for a gunshot wound and discharged the next day. The incident happened while Eskom technicians were replacing a cable to restore supply in Mabopane Block D.

“A vehicle with four occupants stopped next to the reaction security officer and two armed occupants got out of their vehicle. They shot and disarmed him of his service firearm. “Eskom has no choice but to withdraw its services in communities where its employees are threatened, and their safety is compromised. While we condemn this violent behaviour meted against our employees and urge communities to refrain from such acts of criminality, we are grateful that this incident did not result in a loss of life and that our colleague is at least recovering at home,” Maitisa said. IOL