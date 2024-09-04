Eskom subcontractor employee convicted of corruption and bribery

Selby Magagula, an Eskom Rotek Industries sub-contractor employee, was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of two counts of bribery and corruption. Magagula was found guilty by the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court in August. Botse Sikhwitshi, Eskom’s acting general manager for security, commended the conviction and sentences.

Magagula has been sentenced to four years of direct jail on each crime, with the sentences running concurrently. Sikhwitshi said the suspect’s conviction is a positive step forward in their ongoing efforts to combat crime, fraud, and corruption while also maintaining the highest standards of integrity within the organisation. “We commend the coal company’s team for their vigilance, as well as our internal security team and the law enforcement agencies. Their efforts, coordinated and led by the National Energy Crisis Committee (NECOM) Safety and Security Priority Committee, play a crucial role in supporting Eskom’s fight against criminal activities,” Sikhwitshi said.

The power company stated that Magagula sought to seek a bribe from a truck driver bringing coal to Camden power station. “On September 26, 2023, while on duty at the power station’s coal stockyard, Mr Magagula accused a coal truck driver of delivering coal mixed with rocks. He entered the truck cab and produced three pieces of rock, claiming they were part of the coal meant for delivery. He informed the driver that this issue would result in grounding all trucks, with three trucks already in the queue. “Magagula then demanded that the driver contact his employer. The driver reached out to his supervisor at the coal transporting company, who then spoke to Mr Magagula.”