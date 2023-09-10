Estate agent in hot water for allegedly selling houses that were not for sale, and then failing to appear in court

A 49-year-old Eastern Cape estate agent has found himself on the wrong side of the law. The Directorate for Priority Investigation (The Hawks) said Mahlubandile Mqoma who was arrested on charges of theft and fraud failed to appear in court while out on bail.

Mqoma was this week arrested and remains behind bars. Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant-Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said his R10,000 bail was finally forfeited to the State as Mqoma “dismally failed” to adhere to bail conditions. Speaking about the theft and fraud charges, the Hawks said that during the period of between 2016 and 2018, Mqoma allegedly purported to be an Estate Agent.

“It is alleged Mqoma sold houses which he was not mandated to by the home owners.” Mhlakuvana said the five victims had each allegedly paid Mqoma deposits and the total loss was in the region of R800,000. “The matter was then reported to the Hawks for investigation and on June 22,2022, Mqoma was arrested.”

He appeared in court on the same day and he was then released on a R10,000 bail. However the case was adjourned to August 23, 2023 and Mqoma absconded from appearing at East London Regional court. “A warrant of arrest was issued against him and the case case was postponed to 7 September 2023 for his bail estreatment.

“Mqoma once again did not appear before court and his bail was finally forfeited to the State.” A day later, on September 8, 2023, the Hawks nabbed Mqoma and he appeared in court. “The case has been adjourned to September 18. Mqoma will remain in police custody,” concluded Mhlakuvana.