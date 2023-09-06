eThekwini Municipality’s R110 million clapback to DA over defective CCTV cameras

eThekwini Municipality is expected to fork out over R100 million to fix Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras around the city. The municipality’s head of Disaster Management, Vincent Ngubane recently presented a detailed plan of action to fix the cameras to the Safety and Security Services Committee where he revealed that the City has budgeted R110m for the project.

According to a statement by City spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, a letter of award for CCTV cameras was signed on July 14 and part of this contract included fibre installation, maintenance and repairs. “The contractor is already on the ground and we anticipate that all our cameras will be up and running by the end of November in time for the festive season,” she said. She added that the while the project of repairing the fibre is already underway, the City has increased the number of visible law enforcement officers at crime hotspots and in townships.