Ethiopian national arrested in sting operation bribing immigration officer with R8,000

A 41-year-old Ethopian national has found himself on the wrong side of the law for allegedly trying to bribe an immigration officer. Limpopo police said the man was nabbed by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit during an undercover operation.

Provincial police spokesman Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the accused had offered the officer a R30,000 at the Mankweng Magistrate's Complex on Wednesday. The suspect’s relative was arrested on Monday on charges of illegal immigration and the immigration officer was allegedly set to testify during the bail application. The immigration officer is allegedly set to testify in a bail application of the suspect’s relative, who has been arrested on charges of illegal immigration.

"The suspect allegedly offered the immigration officer an amount of R 30 000 in exchange for the immigration officer not to file Section 212 and testify in court during the bail application of his relative.” Ledwaba said the immigration officer instead reported the matter to the Anti-Corruption Unit and an undercover operation was conducted on Wednesday. "The suspect was arrested during the operation handing over an amount of R8,000."

The suspect will appear in the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of corruption. The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, applauded the immigration officer for firmly declining the offer. He said police investigations were ongoing.