PRETORIA - Two Ethiopian suspects have been arrested for allegedly bribing a security guard who works at Spar with R100 000, in exchange for him to to steal goods worth R250 000 at the supermarket. The suspects had approached the guard and allegedly asked him to steal from the storeroom and deliver the goods to their shops.

They were arrested on Thursday in Secunda, Mpumalanga. Spokesperson for the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the two men were arrested during a joint operation conducted by the Hawks, Serious Corruption, K9 Unit and other stakeholders. Two Ethiopian men were arrested after they tried to bribe a security guard working at Spar to steal groceries worth R250 000. Picture: Hawks “It is alleged that the foreign nationals approached a Spar security guard to organise stolen goods from Spar storeroom to deliver in their shops at the value of R250 000 for payment of R100 000.

“The security guard reported the matter to his boss, who reported the matter to the Hawks for further investigation,” said Sekgotodi. Two Ethiopian men were arrested after they tried to bribe a security guard working at Spar to steal groceries worth R250 000. Picture: Hawks According to Sekgotodi, a trap was set which led to the arrest of the suspects. “The groceries, cash and vehicle used during the commission of crime were seized for further investigation,” she said.