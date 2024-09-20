Evil Joburg serial killer and rapist served six life terms in jail

A 22-year-old serial rapist and murderer Sifiso Nasseb Mkhwanazi has been handed six life imprisonment sentences for multiple rapes and murders. Earlier this year IOL reported that the State had proved that Mkhwanazi raped and killed six sex workers that he had picked up in the Johannesburg CBD, between April and October 2022, which he pleaded not guilty to.

Mkhwanazi was found guilty of several charges, including multiple counts of rape, premeditated murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and defeating the ends of justice. Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said this follows the discovery of six decomposed bodies at a factory in Selby, Johannesburg, on October 15, 2022. “A meticulous investigation conducted by Captain Vincent Saunders and Sergeant Prince Mbonambi from Provincial Serious Violence Crime Unit led to the arrest of Mkhwanazi and eventually his conviction for the gruesome crimes,” said Nevhuhulwi.

The Palmridge High Court sentenced Mkhwanazi on Wednesday, September 18. He was sentenced to six life imprisonments for murder, 90 years imprisonment for six counts of rape, 10 years imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice, five years for theft, 10 years imprisonment for possession of an unlicensed firearm and five years imprisonment for possession of ammunition. The court ruled that the sentences will run concurrently.

Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of Mkhwanazi. “We commend the tireless efforts of our investigators and the judiciary in ensuring justice for the victims and their families. “This sentencing reinforces our commitment to combating gender-based violence and crimes related to woman,” said Mthombeni.