Ex-convict in court for murder of police officer

An ex-convict is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court today after he allegedly murdered a police officer. Mxengeni Eric Lembethe, 44, is no stranger to the law and was arrested during an intelligence driven operation.

The spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (better known as the Hawks) Colonel Philani Nkwalase said Lembethe was arrested on June 30, in Orange Farm. The operation was led by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Germiston in concert with Crime Intelligence, Sedibeng Tactical Response Team, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, Gauteng Traffic, West Rand Infrastructure Detective Unit, Johannesburg Infrastructure Protection Unit, Ratanda SAPS Detective Unit and the City of Ekurhuleni. “Lembethe was allegedly linked to the murder of Sergeant Gift Moloi who was stationed at the Thokoza police station,” Nkwalase said.

“On December 10, 2022, Sergeant Moloi was off duty accompanying a friend in his private vehicle when Lembethe and his accomplices reportedly hijacked, shot, and killed Moloi whilst a friend sustained injuries from the incident.” It has not been revealed what Lembethe’s previous conviction was for, however, more information will surface after his court appearance. Investigations into Lembethe further linked him to another murder.

The murder is currently being investigated by Ratanda SAPS detectives. He has since appeared in court and been charged.