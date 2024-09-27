Ex-Eskom contractor Michael Lomas expected to apply for bail

Ex- Eskom contractor Michael Lomas is expected to apply for bail in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday. Lomas landed in South Africa last Friday (September 20,2024) following his extradition from the United Kingdom which was successfully granted in August 2024.

The alleged fraudster arrived on a flight accompanied by the South African Police Services (SAPS) Interpol and according to police there was a medical doctor on the flight as Lomas was not in good health. He made an entrance at OR Tambo International Airport arrivals wheel-chair bound. Lomas appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court shortly after his arrival and has remained in police custody.

The ex-Eskom contractor is facing 65 counts of corruption linked to the R1.4 billion that was meant for the upgrade of Eskom’s Kusile power station in Mpumalanga between 2014 and 2017. According to Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Lomas was arrested in London in 2021 and his extradition was granted in August 2024. Mamothame said Lomas launched four appeals, fighting his extradition which were dismissed.

“In an attempt to evade extradition to South Africa, he lodged an application with the European Court of Human Rights, and it was also unsuccessful.” Mamothame said there are 11 other accused in the same matter. This includes Eskom’s former executives and Tibular Construction Projects directors.

The IDAC said the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the NPA was granted a restraint order valued at approximately R1.4 billion against their assets. “The matter for the 11 accused is currently before the Johannesburg High Court. “Lomas will be charged and processed in the lower court before his matter is combined with the others.”