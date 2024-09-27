Ex-Eskom contractor Michael Lomas R1.4 billion fraud case postponed

Michael Lomas, the ex-Eskom contractor arrested in connection with R1.4 billion fraud at the power utility made a brief appearance in The Palm Ridge Regional Court on Friday. Lomas was extradited and landed in South Africa from the United Kingdom on September 20, 2024.

He was expected to make an application for bail on Friday. Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) said Lomas did not make a formal application for bail at this stage. “The matter was postponed to 28 October 2024 for formal disclosure of the case docket.”

The IDAC said Lomas is facing 65 counts of corruption linked to the R1.4 billion that was meant for the upgrade of Eskom’s Kusile power station in Mpumalanga between 2014 and 2017. IOL previously reported that Lomas was arrested on April 15, 2021 in London and granted hefty bail of £100, 000 (R1.7 million in April 2021), and he further submitted an additional surety of £250,000 (about R4.3 million in April 2021). Lomas extradition was granted in August 2024.

He fled SA while on bail, the SAPS said in an earlier statement. Lomas was on the police’s most wanted list. He arrived at OR Tambo International Airport last week accompanied by SAPS Interpol and a doctor due to Lomas allegedly not being in good health.