Ex-Eskom contractor Michael Lomas to remain in jail following his extradition from the UK

Fraud-accused Michael Lomas made his first appearance in the Kempton Magistrate’s Court on Friday following his extradition from the UK. Lomas landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng surrounded by heavy police presence.

The ex-Eskom contractor is facing 65 counts of corruption linked to the R1.4 billion that was meant for the upgrade of Eskom’s Kusile power station in Mpumalanga between 2014 and 2017. According to Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), the matter was adjourned to September 27, where Lomas is expected to make a formal application for bail. His next appearance will be made at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Lomas was arrested in London in 2021 and his extradition was granted in August 2024. Mamothame said Lomas launched four appeals, fighting his extradition which were dismissed. “In an attempt to evade extradition to South Africa, he lodged an application with the European Court of Human Rights, and it was also unsuccessful.”

Mamothame said there are 11 other accused in the same matter. This includes Eskom’s former executives and Tibular Construction Projects directors. The IDAC said the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the NPA was granted a restraint order valued at approximately R1.4 billion against their assets.