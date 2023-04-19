Ex-husband of Lesedi FM presenter handed 9 year sentence for stabbing her

Cape Town – The ex-husband of Lesedi FM’s current affairs presenter Dimakatso Folotsi has been sentenced to an effective nine years for attempting to kill her. Mackenzie Ratselane, 41, was sentenced in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for attempting to murder his now ex-wife Folotsi, and for possession of an unlicensed firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.

This comes after the accused stabbed his then-wife 15 times in February 2021 after a domestic dispute. Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, said Ratselane was arrested in Ennerdale, Gauteng, after being on the run for six days and has been in custody ever since. “Raselane was sentenced to nine years in prison for attempted murder of which two years are suspended, three years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and two years in prison for possession of ammunition, and Count 2 and 3 will run concurrently with count 1,” Kareli said.