Ex-Jozini municipal manager in court over R5m fraud claim

Durban – A 55-year-old former Jozini municipal manager is expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court over allegations of R5 million fraud at the municipality.
The man and a 41-year-old alleged accomplice was arrested earlier today by Hawks members from the Durban Serious Corruption Investigation Unit.
“It is alleged that the former municipal manager established a youth upliftment programme in 2014. He then forced the finance department to pay a service provider R5m for the services that were not rendered,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.
IOL