Ex-Piketberg cop who ‘hunted’ his girlfriend before killing her, sentenced to life imprisonment

A former Western Cape cop will serve a life sentence for the premeditated murder of his girlfriend. Richard Smit was found guilty of the murder of Natasha Booise on January 2, 2022.

He was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday on charges of assault common, premeditated murder, attempted murder, driving under the influence of alcohol, handling a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, and pointing a firearm. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Smit pleaded guilty to all charges but denied that the murder of Booise was premeditated. “In a record two-day trial, the court confirmed that State Advocate Rene Uys had proved premeditation and sentenced the accused accordingly,” said spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

The State alleged Smit drove to his girlfriend’s house looking for her, incessantly sent her messages, and called her, questioning her whereabouts. “He saw the deceased on Main Road, in Piketberg, while she was busy taking pictures with family members. “At the time, he was with two women in the vehicle who he claimed were his drinking buddies, and he planned to have sex with one of them later.

“He demanded the deceased go with him, but she refused, telling him she was with her family members.” When Booise turned away, Smit fired seven shots at her. Three bullets hit Booise and she died on scene in the presence of her 13-year-old son.

The State argued that Booise conduct throughout the day was that of someone hunting the deceased. In addition to life, Judge Andre Le Grange sentenced Smit to three years imprisonment for assault common, 10 years imprisonment for the attempted murder of Booise’s cousin Roslin Kaaiman, and a fine of R6,000, or three years imprisonment for driving under the influence of alcohol, and his driver’s licence was suspended, and 12 months imprisonment for pointing a firearm. The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm.