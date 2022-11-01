Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s ‘girlfriend’ needs R10k a month for hair, make-up, beauty

Durban - In the latest developments in the ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste saga, it has been alleged that he directed over R60 million in loans to his romantic partner, Berdine Odendaal. Jooste is suspected of contravening foreign exchange regulations that saw investors lose more than R200 billion.

Story continues below Advertisement

Last year, South African Reserve Bank investigators attached Odendaal’s assets. According to News 24, she has reportedly taken action against the SARB, who also stripped her of her R150k monthly income. They reported that Odendaal’s lavish lifestyle was funded by R60m in loans from Mayfair Speculators, a horse racing company owned by Jooste's family trust.

They further reported that the R60 million loans were divided into 12 loans and were taken between 2011 and 2015. News 24 reported that the bank could find no written loan agreements. After attaching her assets, Odendaal asked the bank to release money for her living expenses.

Story continues below Advertisement

This included R10k for hair, make-up and beauty, vet care for her horses and R4k for a domestic worker. An amount of R150k was agreed upon. In February, Odendaal initiated legal action against the bank in an effort to force it to pay her legal bills.

Story continues below Advertisement

The bank has since refused, according to News 24, saying her accounts were almost empty. Last month, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said it was in the process of attaching billions of rand worth of assets belonging to Jooste. However, Jooste’s family trust, Silver Oak, said his assets were only worth R100m and not billions.