Ex-Transnet boss gets R10K bail in graft case

Pretoria – A former Transnet executive and two other accused made their first appearance in the Johannesburg Specialised Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Wednesday, in connection with a multimillion rand tender scandal. Kenneth Diedricks as well as Polyzomba Rail contractors managers, Charles Pretorius and Refiloe Martins, have been charged with corruption and money laundering. They were released on R10 000 bail each.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Diedricks authorised a R25 million payment to Polyzomba, a Transnet-assigned contractor. Before the matter could be settled without Transnet’s agreement, the payment was given to the company. Diedricks was allegedly paid at least R300 000 by Polyzomba after the R25m was received.

Speaking to eNCA, Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Polyzomba’s contract with Transnet ran from 2006 to 2011, and it was valued at more than R60m. Mjonondwane said that after the completion of the work and expiry of the tender, Polyzomba lodged a dispute claiming R25m for additional work that they had done and had not received payment from Transnet. The matter has been postponed to March 7, 2023.

In another similar matter, the Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Special Investigating Unit have obtained a preservation order against former Eskom manager Duduzile Moyo and her husband Mmoloki, their trust, a business and two children. In September, the Special Tribunal granted an order allowing the SIU to freeze Moyo’s pension fund after she resigned amid allegations she siphoned almost R25m through contract fraud at the power utility. The order also applies to the Moyo’s two minor children, a Trust and business named after her children – Onalerona Trust and Tshimologo Trading and Projects – as well as two trustees, Tandiwe Gloria Nzama and Anani Sanelisiwe Dlamini, who is also sole member of Tshimologo.

