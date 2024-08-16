EXCLUSIVE: KZN Police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi taking the fight to the criminals sees him emerge as contender for top cop job

There's usually a swag when dealing with high ranking police officials. I guess it comes with the position of authority.

I recall seeing former police commissioner Bheki Cele strolling in a Durban mall close to his home not too long ago. He walked with a certain poshness, nodding to people who recognised him, doffing his trademark hat occasionally. Not 52-year-old KZN Police Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Soft spoken, but assertive, he gives me a broad smile and warm handshake as we meet at the provincial headquarters in Durban. An unassuming, gentle approach. I can see why he's feared and revered. As we get over the initial niceties around his upbringing and rise up the ranks, he doesn't pull his punches.

Crime is not just a police responsibility and there needs to be accountability and serious introspection is his mantra. "We need to ask ourselves, why do we still have youth, and I mean young black youth, 30 years down the line who are still in the majority of crime offenders? Why do we still have schools in rural areas, with no proper sports or academic facilities, why do we still have skewed representation of South Africa at international events like the Olympics? Why do we celebrate children giving birth to babies like on Christmas day?" he asks. It's an emotional expression of thought.

His point is to understand crime, there must be an understanding of social issues and its impact on youth. Studies have time and again pointed to rising violence against young people - and, frightening stats by the Centre for Justice and Crime Prevention which show that young people who have been victims of violence are six times more likely to commit a crime. And, that, says Mkhwanazi, cannot be overlooked when trying to address crime.

"We can't be praised for shooting and arresting criminals while the contributing factors remain. We can't build more prisons. That doesn't solve the issue at the root cause. We need a solution which involves society, government and business. “We need to create an environment where young people are nurtured in areas that are lacking - our townships and rural communities, where its needed the most. Take those bored youth, give them skills, hope and vision of a better future. Nurture them in sports, give them the same facilities in other areas. Their exposure to family violence, poverty and dependency on a grant system kills that vision of a better life, that's where we need to start," explained Mkhwanazi. His assessment is spot on.

Rather than an band aid, let's get to the cure. More than 53% of young people witness family violence and many turn to a life of drugs or escape - living on the streets. For crime stats to change, Mkhwanazi insists change must come from the top - and from businesses.

"We don't have enough resources to place our team everywhere. We don't have the resources to address the social factors contributing to crime- poverty, education, unemployment. Those must be addressed by our government at a national level. But on a local level we want to change how we do things. Rather than people having to come to a police station every time a case needs to be opened, we will empower our teams so that they can be on the streets more often and cases can be opened on the spot. “They will be able to issue a case number there and then. The other boost will be an increase in private sector collaboration. Businesses must prioritise South Africans in job creation. It keeps youth off the streets and into meaningful employment, and that’s a plea we are making" said Mkhwanazi. Beyond this, the fiery commissioner wants to step up its collaboration with the private sector.

He wants businesses to implement more surveillance cameras as it assists in crime solving amid poor police resources to do so. With KZN and eThekwini in particular, having some of the highest crime rates in the country, it makes sense to bring in the private sector. Its no easy feat as civil society blames lack of policing while the police seem helpless in the face of social challenges and lack of resources.

"It's like the issue of arms. In almost 95% of crimes, the guns used are all stolen. There is a huge business in illegal guns and the bullets used because its all done illegally. So to control this, we need to go back and look at the laws which make it easy for people to buy guns in the first place. While you need a license to buy a gun, it's easy to get one. It's become to o easy to get illegal arms. All this requires change at the top," says Mkhwanazi. Despite the challenges and frustrations, this police commissioner is committed to upping his war on crime, with all that he can. But, praise he says, is for the team. "I am not on the ground chasing criminals. Its the team I have. Praise for me goes to them."