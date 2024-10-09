EXCLUSIVE: ‘Luke was the light of our lives,’ parents of man murdered in New Zealand share pain of losing only child

The parents of Luke Smith, who died following an assault in New Zealand, said they were devastated following the loss of their only child. “He was the light of our lives. Always a fun-loving person,” Luke’s father, Brian Smith said in an exclusive interview with IOL.

“Luke loved soccer and was a Manchester United fan.” Smith described his son as the light of their lives and said they had faith that justice would be served. The 21-year-old Luke, who had move to Upper Hutt in New Zealand died in hospital on October 7, 2024, following an assault over the weekend.

A 29-year-old boxer has been arrested, then granted bail and is due in court later this month. Smith said Luke had been in New Zealand on a visitor’s visa, with his mother. “I had moved to New Zealand last year November for work and Luke and his mother joined me in February,” the heartbroken father said.

“Luke had tried to get into college and had a passion for plumbing and electrical work.” He said an apprenticeship was not readily available for foreigners, so Luke was due to return to South Africa in November, when his visa expired, to complete a course in plumbing and thereafter return to New Zealand. He said his son had lots of friends in New Zealand and was a very sociable person.

“He was never angry and a person who would rather avoid conflict.” Smith said he and his wife remained hopeful that justice would be served for his son’s death. He said the post-mortem was being conducted and thereafter arrangements will be made to bring Luke’s body back to South Africa. His funeral will take place in the Eastern Cape and his final resting place will be King Williams Town.