Expensive taste: police pursue and arrest alleged Polokwane jewellery store robbers in KwaZulu-Natal

Pretoria - Five men, aged between 25 and 35, were arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery store in Savannah Mall, Polokwane. Brazen robbers hit the jewellery store on Friday morning, said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Members of the SAPS Limpopo tracking team, Limpopo murder and robbery (unit), Pietermaritzburg highway patrol, Magma Investigations and Security and Willie K9 Security have arrested five suspects, aged between 25 and 35, for business robbery,” Ledwaba said. The robbers held employees at gunpoint, and robbed them of “expensive” jewellery. Five people have been traced and arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after a daring robbery at a jewellery store in Polokwane. Photo: SAPS Following the robbery, the police in Limpopo activated a team of investigators to trace and arrest the perpetrators.

“Members of Crime Intelligence provided information, which was accurately followed up to the KwaZulu-Natal province in Hilton, Pietermaritzburg policing area. The suspects were located and arrested by the operationalised team in the evening of Friday,” said Ledwaba. During the arrest, police recovered some of the stolen items and a getaway vehicle, a grey Toyota Corolla sedan. Five people have been traced and arrested in KwaZulu Natal after a daring robbery at a jewellery store in Polokwane. Photo: SAPS Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has saluted the law enforcement team for tracing the alleged robbers.