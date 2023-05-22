Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, May 22, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Expensive taste: police pursue and arrest alleged Polokwane jewellery store robbers in KwaZulu-Natal

Five people have been traced and arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after a daring robbery at a jewellery store in Polokwane. Photo: SAPS

Five people have been traced and arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after a daring robbery at a jewellery store in Polokwane. Photo: SAPS

Published 1h ago

Share

Pretoria - Five men, aged between 25 and 35, were arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery store in Savannah Mall, Polokwane.

Brazen robbers hit the jewellery store on Friday morning, said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Members of the SAPS Limpopo tracking team, Limpopo murder and robbery (unit), Pietermaritzburg highway patrol, Magma Investigations and Security and Willie K9 Security have arrested five suspects, aged between 25 and 35, for business robbery,” Ledwaba said.

The robbers held employees at gunpoint, and robbed them of “expensive” jewellery.

Five people have been traced and arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after a daring robbery at a jewellery store in Polokwane. Photo: SAPS

Following the robbery, the police in Limpopo activated a team of investigators to trace and arrest the perpetrators.

More on this

“Members of Crime Intelligence provided information, which was accurately followed up to the KwaZulu-Natal province in Hilton, Pietermaritzburg policing area. The suspects were located and arrested by the operationalised team in the evening of Friday,” said Ledwaba.

During the arrest, police recovered some of the stolen items and a getaway vehicle, a grey Toyota Corolla sedan.

Five people have been traced and arrested in KwaZulu Natal after a daring robbery at a jewellery store in Polokwane. Photo: SAPS

Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has saluted the law enforcement team for tracing the alleged robbers.

“I am forever indebted to the commitment of men and women in blue for the breakthrough in these sophisticated criminal activities, in which provincial operation ‘Wu Kwihi Nawu’ yields remarkable results as our teams continue to send a clear message that our province will never be a playground for criminals, under our watch,” she said.

The detained suspects are due to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSHawksCommunity Police ForumsNPACrime and courtsRobberyBusiness Robbery

Share

Recent stories by:

Jonisayi Maromo
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe