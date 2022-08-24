Explosive devices, balaclavas and insulation tape recovered in Northern Cape bust

Durban – Police spokesperson, Sergeant Dikeledi Gopane, said Sergeant Saunderson and Sergeant Valla were patrolling along Green Street when they spotted a white VW Polo. “Inside the vehicle there were three male occupants aged 22, 33 and 22. The vehicle was searched and an explosive device was found with different caps, insulation tape, a knife, cloves, balaclavas and two cellphones,” Gopane said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The three were arrested and detained for possession of explosive devices. Device found by police. Picture: SAPS

More on this Two arrested at a bottle store after house robbery in Potchefstroom.

Three men arrested for being in possession of the explosives. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, a tavern owner has been arrested following the deaths of two people in Sweetwaters, eQonce. Police said preliminary investigation led to the arrest one person after 10 sachets of tik and mandrax were confiscated from his house.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The 43-year-old male suspect is expected to appear in the King Williams Town Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to possession of drugs, once charged,” said Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana. Police are urging anyone with information that could assist with their investigation to contact the nearest police station. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop number 08600 10111. IOL