Explosive handler arrested with R140,000 worth of illegal explosives

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa confirmed that Mokoena appeared in the Musina Magistrate's Court on January 6, where the case was postponed to January 10 for profiling.

Limpopo police arrested 27-year-old Freedom Mokoena after uncovering reels of detonating fuses valued at R140,000 during a truck search near Musina.

The arrest took place on January 4, when security officials stopped and searched a truck Mokoena was driving. During the search, they uncovered four reels of detonating fuses hidden inside a bag.

The explosives, valued at R140,000, prompted the immediate involvement of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit and the Explosive Unit, who secured the scene.

“Mokoena was immediately put under arrest,” said Mmuroa .