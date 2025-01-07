Independent Online
Explosive handler arrested with R140,000 worth of illegal explosives

27-year-old man was taken into custody at Maroi Farm Point-Drift near Musina after explosives were discovered in his truck.

Published 19m ago

Limpopo police arrested 27-year-old Freedom Mokoena after uncovering reels of detonating fuses valued at R140,000 during a truck search near Musina.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa confirmed that Mokoena appeared in the Musina Magistrate's Court on January 6, where the case was postponed to January 10 for profiling.

The arrest took place on January 4, when security officials stopped and searched a truck Mokoena was driving. During the search, they uncovered four reels of detonating fuses hidden inside a bag.

The explosives, valued at R140,000, prompted the immediate involvement of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit and the Explosive Unit, who secured the scene.

“Mokoena was immediately put under arrest,” said Mmuroa .

“The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit is entrusted with the investigation of the case.”

Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Brigadier Sicro Schambriel, commended the swift response by security officials and law enforcement.

The case remains under investigation, with Mokoena remanded in police custody. 

IOL

Related Topics:

explosivecrime and courtmagistrates court