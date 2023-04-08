Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, April 8, 2023

‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania

Published 56m ago

Johannesburg - Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana have reportedly been arrested in Tanzania. This comes after it was revealed that Bester, who staged his own fiery “death” in his cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022, had actually escaped.

According to a source who spoke to the media, Tanzanian police were alerted about the individuals fitting the description of the fugitives and they were then apprehended on Friday.

Bester, who is also known as the “Facebook rapist” and had many other aliases, lured scores of young women, raping them and robbing them, promising them lucrative modelling jobs.

Bester’s escape was recently confirmed by the Department of Correctional Services after the news of his escape was reported by Ground Up and the matter has since been under investigation.

Nandipha Magudumana, also known as Dr Nandi, who has also reportedly been arrested, was spotted with Bester in Sandton months after his escape. It was also revealed that she had collected the body of the deceased from the prison, as his wife.

Investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika, who also broke the news, said on Twitter: “There was a warrant of arrest and it was executed and one suspect is still at large, I am told. And a third person, who transported the dead body to Mangaung, is also expected to be arrested soon.”

Police were unable to confirm the news of the pair’s arrest and can only provide information once they have received an update.

IOL

