‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania

Johannesburg - Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana have reportedly been arrested in Tanzania. This comes after it was revealed that Bester, who staged his own fiery “death” in his cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022, had actually escaped. BREAKING NEWS: Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester, was reportedly arrested in Tanzania early hours of the monning. #ThaboBester #DrNandipha pic.twitter.com/WzrRQoDmrR — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) April 8, 2023 According to a source who spoke to the media, Tanzanian police were alerted about the individuals fitting the description of the fugitives and they were then apprehended on Friday.

Bester, who is also known as the “Facebook rapist” and had many other aliases, lured scores of young women, raping them and robbing them, promising them lucrative modelling jobs. Bester’s escape was recently confirmed by the Department of Correctional Services after the news of his escape was reported by Ground Up and the matter has since been under investigation. Nandipha Magudumana, also known as Dr Nandi, who has also reportedly been arrested, was spotted with Bester in Sandton months after his escape. It was also revealed that she had collected the body of the deceased from the prison, as his wife.