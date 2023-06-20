Independent Online
Facebook rapist Thabo Bester has left social media debating over his pricey Louis Vuitton sweater

Picture: AdvoBarryRoux Twitter

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has left social media debating, not over his court appearance, but for wearing a designer branded top worth over R20,000.

Bester appeared virtually and in a different courtroom from his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and their co-accused in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he was wearing a pricey and branded Louis Vuitton sweater worth over R20,000.

Screenshot of the crewneck sweater Thabo Bester wore to court on Tuesday. It retails for 1,020 Euros (around R20,253.17). PHOTO: Screenshot

He is facing an array of charges including corruption, murder and fraud.

In court, advocate Jeremiah Pela told the court he would be bringing a recusal application for himself and instructing attorney Tsireledzo Ndou in this matter.

Bester’s new attorney, Kabelo Matee immediately came on record.

More on this

Bester orchestrated an audacious escape from the Mangaung maximum facility in May last year, he was then recaptured with Magudumana in Tanzania a few months back.

However, Bester’s appearance has set social media tongues wagging about his pricey Louis Vuitton sweater, with questions being asked about who provides him with luxury clothing.

“Prisoners are allowed to their own clothes when appearing in court, the question should be who is providing him the clothes for this court appearances?,” @dayza21 asked.

“Let me get this straight, Thabo is an escaped convict who was re-arrested and should be wearing prison garb, right?,“ @themizer621730 said.

“Is there no uniform for prisoners at Kgosi Mampuru?

“This guy is a convicted criminal going through another trial. Surely he should be wearing orange jumpsuit or at the very least awaiting trial uniform,“ wrote @DuchessOfSanton.

“Even sentenced offenders are permitted to appear in court in civilian clothing. It's done in support of the right to be presumed innocent. S v Pakkies. They should also not be restrained unless (like Bester), the said convict faces escape charges,” @BrendaWardle said.

“Is there a reason why Thabo Bester doesn't wear an orange jumpsuit? after all the man is a convicted criminal. I think lomswenko is a bit of an insult to his victims & his victims families,” @Maki_thabane said.

“Thabo Bester bought someone Porsche while in prison and you think he can’t afford Louis Vuitton sweater,” added @sewelankoana

Bester is expected back in court on August 8.

IOL

