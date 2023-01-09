Faf de Klerk responds to cop’s attempted murder claim: ‘I was in Japan’

Springbok scrumhalf, Francois 'Faf' de Klerk has refuted allegations that he threatened to kill a police officer. This comes after Stellenbosch police captain, Lesley Smith, claimed that the pint-sized powerhouse threatened to hack him with a panga and hurled racial slurs at him in December last year.

Smith went on to say that following the alleged incident, De Klerk drove off in a Toyota Corolla. However, De Klerk denied being in the country, let alone in Stellenbosch at the time. According to the Weekend Argus, De Klerk has never driven a Toyota Corolla.

His agent, Lean Schwartz, added that the 31-year-old player left SA with the Boks for their year-end tour to Europe and later travelled to Japan where he joined his new club, the Yokohama Cannon Eagles. Faf del Klerk. Picture: Yokohama Cannon Eagles Facebook The publication further obtained copies thereof, including De Klerk’s full itinerary. The itinerary shows De Klerk left London on November 27 just before 2pm for Dubai. After travelling seven hours he landed at 12.40am on Monday, November 28.

Two hours later at 2.55am, De Klerk left Dubai International Airport for Tokyo, Japan. He arrived at 5.20pm that same day. The stamps in his visa correlates with the flight details. De Klerk hasn’t left Japan since.

