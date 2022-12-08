Fake booze worth R65K seized in Northern Cape

Rustenburg - Police in the Northern Cape have discovered fake booze worth R65 000 at a liquor store owned by a foreign national in Warrenton. Members of the Hartswater Crime Intelligence executed an operation after receiving information regarding a liquor store dealing in illicit liquor in Warrenton on Tuesday.

"An ad hoc joint operation comprised of members of MDOC from Kimberley, Afri Risk and Warrenton Visible Policing conducted an operation at the alleged liquor store. The liquor store is owned by a foreign national, and during inspections the team discovered illicit liquor with an estimated street value of R65 000," said Northern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Olebogeng Tawana. He said 47 bottles of Black Mamba wine, 15 bottles of Grand Medal, eight bottles of Director Spell, 15 bottles of Viceroy, four boxes of Whyhall honey wine, three bottles of Jameson, 10 bottles of C&J Whisky and 93 bottles of Smirnoff 1818 illicit liquor was seized. "An inquiry docket has been opened pending the expert’s report. The investigation continues," he said.

In April, police in the Free State seized a large quantity of fake liquor and clothing. Free State police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng said at the time that the fake liquor was found during an operation where three bottle stores were visited and fake liquor was found and seized. "During the same operation, clothing and shoes were also found to be fake. A large quantity of liquor was seized and destroyed," he said.

