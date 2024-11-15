Fake doctor convicted in Western Cape for fraud and corruption

A man who illegally posed as a doctor and dispensed medication to unsuspecting patients has been convicted on multiple charges, including fraud, forgery, and corruption. The Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court found 66-year-old Rashid Fareed Mahfouz guilty on November 14, following his arrest last year.

Mahfouz was arrested by Philippi police officers on February 15, 2023, while operating a medical practice without the required registration under the Health Professions Act. During his illegal operation, Mahfouz issued fraudulent sick notes and dispensed medication using the credentials of a registered doctor. Adding to his legal woes, Mahfouz attempted to interfere with justice during a bail hearing on March 8, 2023.

“The accused allegedly tried to persuade a court orderly at Philippi Magistrate's Court to destroy the case docket and offered an amount of money,” said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi. This led to an additional charge of corruption, and his bail application was denied. Mahfouz pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, forgery, contravention of the Health Professions Act and the Medicines and Related Substances Act, and corruption.

This is not Mahfouz’s first brush with the law. In 2020, he was convicted on similar charges and sentenced to a R5,000 fine and a five-year suspended prison term, conditional on him not committing the same offences during that time. Major General Makgato, the Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, urge members of the public to report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities. Mahfouz has been remanded in custody and is set to be sentenced on November 21.