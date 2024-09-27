Fake doctor with Grade 9 performs penis enlargement surgeries for 20 years before being bust

Many men may feel insecure about their sex organs and search for ways to enlarge them, unfortunately, they may fall prey to fake doctors. This delicate part of the body needs trained professionals to attend to it in an ideal environment. However, a Thai man was caught after 20 years of doing these procedures with no professional training and with only a Grade 9 level of education.

Local media reported that the fake doctor, Kittikorn Songsri, a 36-year-old man from the city of Samut Sakhon in Central Thailand, was detained after a sting operation at a townhouse where he had been practising the various penis augmentation ‘treatments’. Songsri reportedly acknowledged promoting his services on social media and ‘treating’ two or three patients every month despite having no medical training. He supposedly informed authorities that when he was 14-years-old, he taught himself how to do silicone implants and had been doing them ever since.