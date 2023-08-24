There is no truth in a voice note circulating on social media platforms about a kidnapping or human trafficking incident in the Kliprivier area, Gauteng police said Thursday. In the widely circulated voice note, a man could be heard urging community members to go to the Kliprivier police station to identify their children.

He said 26 children were found at a house in Kliprivier ready to be trafficked. Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the police in Kliprivier received a complaint of mob justice at Rietspruit on Monday, and upon arrival they found the owner of the Islamic Foundation, who stated that community members were accusing him of kidnapping children. The children were reported to be staying at the foundation with four caregivers and they attend Islamic studies after school and on weekends.

The children were taken to the police station for safety as community members were threatening to burn the place down. Nevhuhulwi said the Department of Social Development was called in and it was established that the 16 children, aged between eight and 13, were voluntarily brought to the foundation by their parents to attend Islamic studies. "Through the assistance of the Department of Social Development, the children were safely collected by their parents. The police did not open any criminal case," Nevhuhulwi said.