Fake oil: Indian national gets suspended sentence, fined for dealing in counterfeit oil in Mpumalanga

The eMalahleni Magistrate’s Court has convicted and sentenced Indian national Chetty Thoumaneey for contravening provisions of the Counterfeit Goods Act. The 46-year-old woman was on trial after she was found with drums of fake oil in 2022, according to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

“On 14 July 2022, a search and seizure operation was conducted and executed by the Hawks Middelburg-based serious commercial crime investigation (unit) together with members of Adams and Adams counterfeit brand holders at eMalahleni/Witbank,” said Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. “During the search, 13 drums of Fusch petroleum counterfeit oil, one drum of Castrol counterfeit oil and one drum of Engen counterfeit oil were found and seized.”

Chetty Thoumaneey was sentenced to R67,000 fine or three years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years by the eMalahleni Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Supplied/Hawks The Hawks said all 15 drums of counterfeit oil were taken for analysis by the brand holders in South Africa. “On 12 August 2022, summons were served to the accused to appear in court. The accused appeared before the eMalahleni Magistrates court on several occasions facing charges of contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act,” said Sekgotodi.

Following the trial, Thoumaneey was found guilty and sentenced as follows: On count one, of contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act by dealing in counterfeit goods, the woman was sentenced to R67,000 fine or three years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years on condition that she is not convicted of similar crime. One count two, of contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act by possession of counterfeit goods, Thoumaneey was sentenced to R3,000 fine or three years imprisonment.

Sekgotodi said all the goods seized from Thoumaneey were handed to the intellectual property rights’ owners. Hawks’ spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi shares tips with motorists on what to do during hijacking incidents. File Picture

Provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Gerber has saluted the investigative team which worked on the case, until Thoumaneey’s conviction and sentencing. Last month, IOL reported that the Mbombela Specialised Commercial Crime Court had convicted and sentenced a 40-year-old Mozambican national after he was arrested at the Lebombo port of entry for smuggling.