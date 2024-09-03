Fake qualifications: Former Prasa head of engineering jailed for 15 years over bogus degrees

Daniel Mthimkhulu, a former executive at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been jailed to an effective 15 years in jail over fraud. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Mthimkhulu was sentenced in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Mthimkhulu was convicted in January 2022 on three counts of fraud. The 49-year-old was found guilty of misrepresenting his qualifications to Prasa and submitting a fraudulent job offer letter that he claimed to have received from a German engineering firm. Mjonondwane said Prasa was prejudiced for an amount of R2.8 million per annum.

The NPA said he was also found guilty of claiming to hold a Master's degree from Wits University and a Doctorate in Engineering Management from the Technische Universitat Munchen in Germany, whereas he had no such qualifications. “While Mthimkhulu pleaded not guilty, the overwhelming evidence against him undermined any claim of remorse.” Senior State advocate Sithembiso Bhengu argued that Mthimkhulu’s conduct not only adversely affected ordinary South Africans that could have benefited from the money that was unduly paid to him by Prasa, but also did immense reputational damage to the entity.

“The court took into account the seriousness and prevalence of fraud, the significant financial loss to Prasa and Mthimkhulu's betrayal of his employer's trust. “His false qualifications and the direct impact on Prasa, as well as the large amount involved, were also considered.” In addition, the court heard the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the NPA has obtained an asset forfeiture order worth over R5 million to ensure that the benefits from the proceeds of a crime are removed from Mthimkhulu.