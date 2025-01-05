Family acquaintance arrested for impregnating 14-year-old girl

A 45-year-old man from the Free State has been arrested on allegations of raping a minor from a family he was close to. The man appeared in the Selosesha Magistrate's Court and charged with the rape of the 14-year-old girl.

Police said the man remains in custody and is expected in court for bail information on Januay 10. South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane said the mother arrived home on December 27, 2024 and called out to her daughter. "Upon being called by her mother, the victim came crying.

"The complainant suspected that her daughter could be pregnant. She then took her daughter to the hospital on Saturday, 28 December 2024. The doctor confirmed that the victim is pregnant," Mpakane said. The girl said that the suspect, a known family acquaintance, raped her in June and September 2024. The case of rape was filed, and the suspect was apprehended.

He made his first appearance on December 31, 2024. In a similar case, Bokang Matsukunyane was sentenced to 22 years in prison for raping a mentally challenged 17-year-old girl. SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane said that during the trial, the victim's mother said that when she got home from work on January 10, 2024, her daughter was missing.

She began looking for her and was alerted by a neighbour that she had seen Matsukunyane leave with her daughter. The mother went to the Matsukunyane's house and, unfortunately, discovered her daughter there. "She further mentioned that she confronted her daughter, who mentioned to her that they had sexual intercourse with the accused. She then reported the matter to the police and investigation was immediately conducted and led to the arrest of the accused," Mpakane said.