Family buries murdered Bokgabo Poo with several missing body parts

Pretoria - Despite several body parts of Bokgabo Poo still missing, the 4-year-old was finally laid to rest in Wattville, Benoni, on Monday. The family held off the funeral for weeks hoping that police would find her missing body parts after her alleged killer refused to co-operate.

However, her family obtained her positive DNA results offering them some sort of closure to continue with the burial. She was reported missing on October 10. Her dismembered body was found in two places. Her alleged killer, 30-year-old Ntokozo Zikhali was arrested and charged with rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse after he was arrested in Boksburg on October 14.

During Zikhali’s last appearance in court, Bokgabo’s father begged Zikhali to reveal her body parts but the alleged killer kept a straight face and ignored the father’s cries. On the day of the funeral, a video montage of the 4-year-old’s brief life was played while her little coffin was placed in front. The girl’s family and other mourners had a hard time keeping their tears from flowing. Speaking during the funeral, spiritual adviser Father Themba Seya said South Africa must be brought to a standstill to stop the abuse.

“It’s time for us now to stand up and move out of the churches and march, we must let this country come to a standstill. Because we can’t afford this, our kids are being tortured and they are dying.” Zikhali was out on bail for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl when he allegedly killed Bokgabo. He is expected back in court on November 14.

