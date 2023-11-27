Family feud could have led to shooting that claimed four lives in Durban

Police are probing the possibility that a family feud could have led to the deaths of four people on Monday morning. The shooting incident took place in Ezinhlongeni village in Mfume on the KZN South Coast, in the early hours of the morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said information at the police's disposal at this stage is that at least five armed assailants entered the homestead and opened fire. He said a 64-year-old man, his 60-year-old wife, their 32-year-old son, and a 19-year-old nephew were shot and killed. “A neighbour, who is believed to be a girlfriend to one of the deceased, was shot in the legs and is receiving medical attention at a hospital.”

Netshiunda said the couple’s other son, who was sleeping in a separate house, survived the shooting unscathed. “The motive for the shooting has not been established as yet, although (an) intra-family-related feud could not be ruled out.” Netshiunda said this is the second shooting incident at the same house in the past year.