Monday, November 27, 2023

Family feud could have led to shooting that claimed four lives in Durban

Police are on the manhunt for at least five suspect linked to shooting of four family members in Durban. Picture: SAPS

Published 16m ago

Police are probing the possibility that a family feud could have led to the deaths of four people on Monday morning.

The shooting incident took place in Ezinhlongeni village in Mfume on the KZN South Coast, in the early hours of the morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said information at the police's disposal at this stage is that at least five armed assailants entered the homestead and opened fire.

He said a 64-year-old man, his 60-year-old wife, their 32-year-old son, and a 19-year-old nephew were shot and killed.

“A neighbour, who is believed to be a girlfriend to one of the deceased, was shot in the legs and is receiving medical attention at a hospital.”

Netshiunda said the couple’s other son, who was sleeping in a separate house, survived the shooting unscathed.

“The motive for the shooting has not been established as yet, although (an) intra-family-related feud could not be ruled out.”

Netshiunda said this is the second shooting incident at the same house in the past year.

“In 2022, the mother of a house sustained gunshot wounds during a shooting, and the matter is still under investigation.”

Police are appealing to anyone who might have knowledge regarding the whereabouts of the suspects or information that can assist in the investigation to contact the Amanzimtoti police, call the crime stop number 08600 10111, or alert the police via MySAPS.

IOL News

