Family friend handed life term for raping nine-year-old

Cape Town - The Emalahleni Regional Court has convicted and sentenced a family friend from Phola to life imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old child in 2017. Tshepo Veli Mazibuko, 30, was a family friend of the victim. On the day of the incident the Mazibuko invited the victim and her younger brother from their guardian under the pretext that they were going to attend his child’s party at his residence.

NPA regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said that Mazibuko went to pick them up from their homestead, and upon their arrival at the party, Mazibuko dropped off the victim’s younger brother and requested the victim to accompany him to buy drinks at a shop. “Along the way, the accused drove with the victim in a different direction and stopped the vehicle next to a shack near the bushes, and ask the victim to come with him inside. “The accused locked the door, undressed the victim, and raped her. He then threatened to kill her if she reported and drove back to pick up the younger brother and dropped them at their homestead,” Nyuswa said.

Nyuswa said that in 2019 social workers visited the victim’s school to address children about the social ills that were happening around them. She reported the rape. Police were alerted and Mazibuko was arrested. Nyuswa said that in court, Mazibuko denied the allegation against him and State prosecutor Ellen Mafata led evidence of the victim, the guardian, and the J88 medical report which confirmed that the victim was raped. “Mafata further argued that the court must impose a suitable sentence to address the scourge of gender-based-violence.