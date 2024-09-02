Family friend who lured and raped toddler sentenced

A Limpopo rapist has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Thabamoopo Regional Court for the rape of a two-year-old girl. This comes after the 29-year-old man was found guilty of rape.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident took place in the Magatle policing precinct. The case was investigated by the Mokopane Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offenses (FCS) Unit. In court, it was revealed the rapist, a family friend of the little victim, was from the same neighbourhood and visited the toddler’s homestead on September 21, 2020. The court heard that while pretending to play with the child, he took her inside the house and raped her.

The toddler’s sister witnessed the heinous incident and alerted their mother who caught the man in the act. The rapist fled and a case of rape was opened with police. “Sergeant Rammutla commenced with the investigation. The suspect was traced and arrested, but the case was initially struck off the roll. However, the victim was referred to a forensic social worker for statement-taking and assessment, and the DNA report was pursued, which came back positive. The case was reinstated, leading to the accused's conviction and life imprisonment sentence,” Ledwaba said.

The Limpopo Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe commended the FCS Unit's success. "We are indebted to the efforts of men and women who continue to fight for innocent and vulnerable children who suffer abuse at the hands of ruthless criminal," Hadebe said.