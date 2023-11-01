Family friend who raped teenager at gunpoint on three occasions handed a life sentence

A 44-year-old man who raped a teenager at gunpoint on three occasions has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the man was convicted for the 2021 rape in the Ladysmith Regional Court this week.

NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Kara said the incident took place in the Besters area in June 2021. “The 16-year-old complainant lived alone in her house following the death of her mother, and she knew the accused who was her friend's uncle,” she said. Kara said on the day of the first incident she was returning home from school when she met the man along the way, and she greeted him.

“She then went home and changed into her sports kit and went to play sports. On her return home, she found him in her house and he was armed with a gun,” Kara said. “He threatened to kill her if she screamed and proceeded to tie her hands up and rape her.” Kara said he did this on three other occasions and the girl was too scared to report this to anybody.

“But she eventually confided in her friend. Thereafter, she attempted suicide, and the social worker tending to her then discovered what was going on.” Kara said the victim’s estranged father was informed and they opened a case at the police station. “The complainant was taken to the Madadeni Thuthuzela Care Centre, where she received medical and psycho-social assistance.”

In a victim impact statement the teenager said that she has flashbacks of the incidents, and she has considered committing suicide again. “She says that she no longer trusts people.” Kara said in addition to a life sentence, the accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm.