Family gathering turns tragic as toddler found dead

A family gathering turned tragic for an Ulundi family after a toddler was found dead in a pit latrine. The incident took place in the Mkhazane village in Ulundi.

The victim has been identified as two-year-old Lisulenkosi Lamula. Following the tragedy, the KZN MEC of Social Development Mbali Shinga conveyed her most heartfelt condolences to the family and is expected to pay a visit to them on Tuesday. The department said the toddler disappeared at the weekend during a family gathering while playing in the homestead.

“Amid the joyful chaos, his mother only realised the toddler was missing later in the day, triggering an immediate and desperate search by the family and neighbours. “Despite their tireless efforts throughout the night, it was not until Sunday that the unimaginable horror of his fate was discovered by someone using the toilet.” MEC Shinga said: “With a heavy heart, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Lamula family.

“The loss of such a young, innocent life in such a tragic manner is beyond words. We stand with you in your grief," she said. She urged the community to remain composed and allow law enforcement agencies to carry out a thorough investigation without hindrance. "We implore the community to support the ongoing efforts of the police. We must allow them to do their work diligently to uncover the truth and ensure justice for little Lisulenkosi. Anyone with information, no matter how small, should come forward and assist the authorities,“ said Shinga.