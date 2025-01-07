Family looking to repatriate body of woman who died in Nigeria

Mandilakhe Tshwete A Rustenburg family is urgently seeking financial assistance to repatriate the body of a woman who died in Nigeria.

Makeup artist Primrose Vale, 29 died on 22 December during her festive season visit to friends. Her father Orlando, said he only found out a week later that she had died of Malaria in Lagos. After hearing the news, the pensioner was informed that he would need funds to bring his daughter’s body back to South Africa.

“I last spoke to my daughter on 21 December and after that when I called she didn’t pick up. Even on her birthday on Christmas Day, I called and texted but there was no response. “I couldn’t reach her until I received a call from her friend on 28 December informing me that my child had passed away.” The father explained that Vale was in Nigeria for the holidays.

“She went there to enjoy December and was going to come back after New Years Day. “I don’t know who she went to visit but I know it was her friends. “We are currently in the dark and desperately want to see her body. We are heartbroken that she is gone. We went to Home Affairs and they said it would cost R50 000 to bring her back so we can have a burial for her.”