Durban – A family on the KZN North Coast made a gruesome discovery when their dogs brought home a decomposed human skull.
According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, the family from Conifer Drive in Amanzimnyama contacted them at around 9am on Wednesday morning after they hsd discovered a human skull in their yard.
“On arrival, Reaction Officers discovered the human remains on the lawn.
“According to the homeowner, two of his three dogs have a tendency of exiting the yard through a hole in the fence to forage in a dense bush next to the property.
“They believe that the dogs located and returned to the yard with the human remains while they were asleep.
“The jaw bone on the skull appears fractured/dislocated.”
Balram said Tongaat SAPS were alerted.
Earlier this month, human skeletal remains were recovered from overgrown vegetation in Verulam on the KZN North Coast.
Balram said a passer-by made the discovery on Gemini Crescent in the Everest Heights area.
He said officers found the skeleton, dressed in grey/blue faded trousers.
In addition a red T-shirt and a humerus (upper arm bone) were found nearly a metre away. The foot bones weren’t located.
The race and sex of the deceased could not be determined due to the decomposition of the body.
Police confirmed that an inquest docket had been opened at Verulam SAPS for further investigation.
IOL