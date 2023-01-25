According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, the family from Conifer Drive in Amanzimnyama contacted them at around 9am on Wednesday morning after they hsd discovered a human skull in their yard.

Durban – A family on the KZN North Coast made a gruesome discovery when their dogs brought home a decomposed human skull.

“On arrival, Reaction Officers discovered the human remains on the lawn.

“According to the homeowner, two of his three dogs have a tendency of exiting the yard through a hole in the fence to forage in a dense bush next to the property.

“They believe that the dogs located and returned to the yard with the human remains while they were asleep.