Family says Gauteng cops and education authorities let them down after Grade 2 pupil dies

Pretoria - The family of seven-year-old Sinikeziwe Samkelo Ndlovu, a Grade 2 pupilwho was run-over by a vehicle at the Hector Peterson Primary School in Soweto, is inconsolable after she succumbed to her injuries. Little Sinikeziwe fought for her life in a hospital intensive care unit (ICU) until she died at the at the end of June.

Seven-year-old Sinikeziwe Samkelo Ndlovu, a Grade 2 pupil from Soweto has died after being hit by a car inside her school premises. Photo: Supplied “The person who bumped the child is not yet arrested and is still roaming around the streets,” Sinikeziwe’s elder sister Senamile told IOL. “We have not heard of any progress from the police.” She said Sinikeziwe was run over by a Toyota Etios on May 17, inside the school premises as she was waiting for transport to go home.

“We got a call from principal, Mr Bonyongo, that she was involved in a bad accident inside the school premises, on the school grounds where she was waiting for her transport meanwhile playing with other kids. “She was bumped by one of the transport drivers who came to pick up other kids,” said Senamile. “The school says the driver was reversing and playing loud music and that's when she hit the child and dragged her approximately six metres without stopping the car.

“My younger sister was badly injured on the head and some of the brain was coming out from the eye.” The family of Sinikeziwe Samkelo Ndlovu is demanding justice after the seven-year-old was fatally run over by a car while inside her school premises in Soweto. Photo: Supplied Sinikeziwe apparently suffered lung failure and sustained broken ribs. “We went to the district and reported this matter on the June 6, 2022 and the response we got from them was that it was after school and it’s not like it was one of the teachers who bumped the child, so they didn’t know how to help us. They said we must report to the police,” said Senamile.

“We opened an incident report at Doornokop police station and we haven't heard anything from them.” Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said she needed a case number to comment on the matter. The Foundation for Education and Social Justice Africa says the Gauteng Department of Education must take responsibility over the death of Sinikeziwe.

“The Department of Education should take full responsibility for the death of Samkelo Ndlovu,” FESJA spokesperson Hendrick Makaneta said. “The police should open an inquest to establish the facts around the death of Samkelo with a view to bring those involved to book so that justice can be served. It cannot be correct for the matter to be swept under the carpet. We are talking about life and death here.” The FESJA demanded that the Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, immediately launch an investigation and report back to the public within 30 days.