Family’s race against time to raise R465 000 after SA doctor arrested for travelling without prescription

A Cape Town family is racing against the clock to raise nearly R500 000 after their 32-year-old loved one was arrested for travelling without her prescription for the medication she takes. If convicted, Genevieve Uys faces up to 15 years imprisonment at a correctional facility in Georgia. The South African reported that Uys was travelling to the Batumi Fertility Clinic on business in October last year when she was arrested at the local airport.

Uys, who runs Travelling Donors, a company that assists in fertility processes around the world, was found in possession of 0.341 grams of 3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), 0.13 grams of Oxycodone and 0,16 grams of Methylphenidate. The South African said that Uys suffers from a medical condition that requires her to take the medication. However, when she was stopped, she did not have her prescription at the time. It added that Uys also had perforated discs in her spine, and some of the medication is used for that treatment.

Her mother, Sandra, told The South African that Uys suffers from Cervical Osteophytes and Cervical Spondylosis. and has a history of ADHD MDMA, also known as "ecstasy" or "molly" has stimulant properties and is mainly used for recreational purposes - according to Wikipedia. According to Mayo Clinic, Oxycodone s used to relieve pain severe enough to require opioid treatment and when other pain medicines does not work well enough or cannot be tolerated, while the NHS describes Methylphenidate as a drug used to treat ADHD and, in some cases, narcolepsy.

Sandra said her daughter also suffers from Keratoconus, a congenital, degenerative eye disease, which renders her legally blind without her glasses or lenses, which were allegedly taken away from her. She said there is no one in Georgia who can treat her daughter's condition, which requires regular attention. Sandra told The South African that Uys had been held at the Women's 5th Penitentiary in Rustavi following a plea bargain agreement reached with the state. Uys initially faced up to 15 years imprisonment, but it was reduced to one year and a fine. The fine has to be paid by Friday, or the plea agreement will be scrapped, and she would have to face the full term.