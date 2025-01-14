Farm attack: Two arrested after fatal Free State home invasion

Two men are set to appear before the Parys Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, January 14, following a violent farm attack in Morelig, Parys, that left one man dead and his partner severely injured. The suspects, aged 22 and 29, face charges of murder, house robbery, and vehicle theft.

The incident occurred on Friday, January 10, just after midnight, when the victims, a 58-year-old man and his 61-year-old partner, were attacked while asleep in their home. The suspects overpowered the couple, assaulted them, and fled the scene. Tragically, the male victim, Themba Motha, succumbed to his injuries after the attack.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Josephine Rani said the two suspects took the couple's Mahindra bakkie and other items estimated to the value of R65,000. The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in Tumahole, leading police on an extensive investigation that culminated in the suspects' arrest on Sunday, January 12. Police commended the swift action of the investigation team.